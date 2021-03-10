Is Anyone ListeningSowing Seeds of Faith
“Is anyone listening? Is anyone listening?! Please, somebody help me! My husband has collapsed, and I don’t know how to fly a plane?” Those were...
On Monday (Feb. 28), Amelia County Public Schools held a school board budget work session and public hearing in the...
Long-time Amelia County District 1 School Board Member Catherine Wilkinson has resigned from the school board and the board plans...
At its Wednesday (Feb. 16) meeting, the Amelia County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution adopting the local redistricting plan...
Amelia County’s District 4 Supervisor Joseph Easter receives his certificate of completion from Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) Coordinator of...
A Richmond resident has been charged with several traffic charges following a short pursuit which resulted in a crash here...
With no public comment during the public hearing Monday (Feb. 28) night, the Amelia County Planning Commission voted unanimously to...
On Feb. 22, the James L. Hamner Public Library, in collaboration with the Library of Virginia (LVA), held a genealogy...
The Friendly Book Shop in the village is offering gently-used DVDs and upscale magazines as a special promotion this month....
Beginning Wednesday, (March 2), the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will: Expand access to DMV Customer Service Centers by...
Amelia County Parks and Recreation is currently accepting team registrations for the Men’s Basketball League. The spring season begins March...
Spring is just around the corner and Amelia County Parks and Recreation’s Dixie Softball registration is currently open. Parents may...
Amelia County Parks and Recreation will offer a softball/baseball um-pire training class beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 19) and...
On Feb. 5, three Amelia Academy student athletes were recognized for their dedication to the sport of basketball during Senior...
Amelia County Public Schools announced Sunday (Feb. 27) that parents would be able to choose as of Monday (Feb. 28) if their child would...
The following students were named to the Honor Roll for the second quarter at Amelia Academy. *Indicates students who earned an A in each class....
On Tuesday (Jan. 25), new Amelia County School Board members Dr. Sarah Tanner-Anderson (District 5), Robyn Whittington (District 2), and Superintendent Dr. Lori Harper attended...
Dear Editor, Our letter reflects the thoughts of several cowriters and also the emotions shared with family, friends and others...
Dear Editor: While the Biden Administration’s 2,525- page, $4.5 trillion, Build Back Better (BBB) omnibus entitlement-“social infrastructure” bill last month...
Dear Editor: I want you to think about all the men and women who have lost their lives defending this...
“Is anyone listening? Is anyone listening?! Please, somebody help me! My husband has collapsed, and I don’t know how to fly a plane?” Those were...