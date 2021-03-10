Obituaries

Rudolph Royall

| March 3, 2022

Rudolph Royall, 81, of Richmond, died Thursday, February 24, 2022. Surviving are two daughters, Charmaine M. Royall and Jennifer N....

Harold Lee “Smitty” Smith

contactus@ameliamonitor.com | March 3, 2022

Harold Lee Smith “Smitty” was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He gained his wings Thursday, February 17,...

Robin Ann Burton

| March 3, 2022

Robin Ann Burton, 60, of Richmond, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. She was preceeded in death by her father,...

Elbert Ray Braswell

| February 24, 2022

Elbert Ray Braswell, 84, of Amelia, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 16, 2022. He is survived by...

Religion

Is Anyone Listening

Sowing Seeds of Faith

By Rev. Larry Davies | March 3, 2022

“Is anyone listening? Is anyone listening?! Please, somebody help me! My husband has collapsed, and I don’t know how to fly a plane?” Those were...